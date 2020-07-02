New Delhi: Kishore Biyani-led Future Group has partnered with o9 Solutions, a digital solutions start-up, to improve its supply chain through the US-based unicorn’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform.

o9’s AI-powered platform will drive forecasting and replenishment activities for Future Group’s different retail format stores in India and will support the latter's 1500 stores across 450 cities.

“The o9 Solutions platform will play a pivotal role in Future Group," said Vivek Biyani, director at Future Group. “We will be able to bring greater speed and insights to our supply and demand planning processes and run our integrated business planning meeting live in the o9 system."

The US-headquartered firm has a significant presence in India and provides a planning and operations platform for enterprise customers such as Walmart, Starbucks and Nestle. In June, o9 Solutions raised $100 million from global investment firm KKR, at a valuation of more than $1 billion.

The collaboration makes sense as Future Group focuses on its new digital strategy Tathastu, ushering Retail 3.0, which blends technology with brick and mortar retail. o9’s integrated supply chain platform will provides the ability to support Future groups’s retail scale with embedded forecasting intelligence.

The o9 platform will enable the retailer to use both internal and external demand drivers while planning for promotions, combined with powerful machine learning algorithms, to create a demand forecast.

“...We look forward to a long-term partnership that will enable Future Group to increase revenues and reduce costs while improving customer service and enhancing employee productivity," said Chakri Gottemukkala, co-founder and CEO, o9 Solutions.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via