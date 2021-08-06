Future Group’s retail operations may struggle without RIL backing

“At least from the reporting of the judgement, there is a direction of upholding the Emergency Arbitration award. So, by implication, that would also mean that the Reliance and Future Retail deal would be stalled. So at least we foresee that there is a hurdle for the deal to go ahead unless this is appealed by Future Retail and there is a review to this deal," said Jayashree Parihar, senior associate, PSL Advocates & Solicitors.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}