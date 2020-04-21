NEW DELHI : Future Group has accelerated the roll out of its Easyday online delivery operations to eight new cities in the past few weeks, a year after offering the service to members of the retail format in the Delhi-NCR region.

The company’s retail chain in the south, Heritage Fresh, will also over the next few days allow shoppers to place online orders, said Dhananjay Sengupta, chief executive officer, small formats, Future Group.

“We were anyway planning to roll out online ordering, but this lockdown has accelerated our plan and hurried its launch in eight cities—250-odd stores across the top metros. This week, we are adding three more cities—trials are happening in Ranchi, Hyderabad and Chennai. Our plan is to eventually cover most major cities through deliveries, except semi-urban areas," he said.

The covid-19 pandemic is prompting offline retailers to leverage online deliveries and forge associations with logistics firms for last-mile delivery of essentials. Future Group’s small format stores Easyday, Nilgiris and Heritage Fresh have been in high demand since the lockdown began, prompting households to stock up on essentials.

Easyday has scaled up operations through its app, which will work as a hyperlocal delivery platform. It will initially service members of Easyday Club, a paid membership programme for regular customers with 2 million members at present. They can place orders within a 3-5 km range of an Easyday store, with the app then offering delivery slots.

The retailer will open up online ordering to non-Easyday Club members over the next week to 10 days, said Sengupta. At present, 250 Easyday stores are servicing online orders. This is expected to rise to 400 stores by this weekend, including some Heritage stores in the south.

The retailer has also capped orders to prevent hoarding and is working with third-party delivery firms such as Dunzo, which will help fulfil orders, apart from leveraging the delivery fleet of Future Supply Chain, the third-party logistics arm of Future Group.

Future Group owns several retail formats across grocery, essentials, apparel and departmental stores offering an assorted range of products.