Future Retail misses 3,495 crore repayment, ratings downgraded to default

Under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI's) 6 August debt recast framework, Future Retail has a review period of 30 days from the due date to repay lenders. If it is still in default with any lender at the end of this review period, it will be classified non-performing. In that case, provisions would have to be made as if the recast never occurred, forcing banks to classify the account as “doubtful", requiring at least 25% provisions subsequently.