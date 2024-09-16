Ripped jeans, crop tops: It's Gen Z time for fashion retailers | Mint

Ripped jeans, crop tops: It's Gen Z time for fashion retailers
NEW DELHI : Gen Z shoppers are keeping fashion retailers on their toes. Over the past year, retailers like Myntra, Max Fashion and Madame have introduced collections tailored to Gen Z preferences. Some have even revamped their platforms to attract this demographic, the oldest of which is 27.