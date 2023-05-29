Get ready to pay more for your electric scooter3 min read 29 May 2023, 10:22 PM IST
From 1 June this year, the government will significantly reduce the subsidy it offers on electric two-wheelers to customers under its FAME-II scheme
The ministry of heavy industries has asked three manufacturers to return subsidies claimed for electric 2-wheelers even as it prepares to cut incentives from 1 June. How will it impact prices, sales and the cadence of EV adoption? Mint explains:
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×