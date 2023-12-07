Global luxury brands knock at India gate
Summary
- Dolce & Gabbana of Italy plans to start its Indian journey with private appointments in December, to be followed by full-fledged stores in Delhi and Mumbai
New Delhi: Global luxury brands spanning apparel, cosmetics and accessories are gunning for the Indian market, at a time malls dedicated for the uber-rich are sprouting across the country. According to multiple industry executives, a dozen luxury brands are close to opening their first India stores, or looking to scale up their presence in the country.