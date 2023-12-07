Global luxury brands knock at India gate

“India has very many markets beyond the big cities. I can say with confidence that all the luxury companies in France are thinking of India in a serious way," said Bénédicte Epinay, CEO of Comité Colbert, France’s official luxury association representing 95 of the world’s top luxury brands. “Maybe these brands may expand their stores in big cities and take a digital approach [to smaller cities] to begin with but later will start to go to the smaller cities with a lot of wealth once the bigger city markets become better developed. India has a big advantage with smartphone penetration," Epinay said.