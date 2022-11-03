Goa hotels saw sharp increase in average daily rates in September: Report

Average daily rate struggled in cities like Kolkata and Bengaluru, down by at least 10% when compared to cities like New Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune and others. Goa was the outlier which saw an average daily rate increase of 20-30% in the same period.
NEW DELHI: September brought good tidings to India’s travel and tourism industry. While domestic air traffic rose by over 2% sequentially in September and the Indian hotel industry’s performance bounced back the same month, following a seasonal dip in August, as per a report by HVS Anarock, a consulting firm that specialises in providing services to the hospitality industry found.Corporate travel, relocation business, and small meetings, as well as staycation and visiting friends and relatives, which have gaining traction in recent months were the main demand drivers, it added.
During September, average daily rate of hotel rooms went up, hovering at ₹5900- ₹6100, up 7-9% from levels seen in the same month in 2019. However, hotel room occupancies saw a dip of 1-3 percentage points compared to 2019, hovering at 62-64% .
New Delhi and Chandigarh were laggards compared to cities like Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Goa, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru where hotel occupancy was up 1-8 percentage points as compared to 2019.But the average daily rate struggled in cities like Kolkata and Bengaluru, down by at least 10% when compared to cities like New Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune and others. Goa was the outlier which saw an average daily rate increase of 20-30% in the same period. The strong recovery in demand is driving consistent increases in average room rates, which along with the revenue generated per available room (RevPAR) continue to be higher than their pre-pandemic levels for the month. Mumbai and New Delhi remain the top markets with occupancy rate crossing 75% in September, it said.
The number of new branded hotel openings in September were 86 hotels as well as the number of new hotels opened during this time were 154. The company said it took into account data from 20 hotel operators as well as from media.
