Goa hotels saw sharp increase in average daily rates in September: Report

New Delhi and Chandigarh were laggards compared to cities like Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Goa, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru where hotel occupancy was up 1-8 percentage points as compared to 2019.But the average daily rate struggled in cities like Kolkata and Bengaluru, down by at least 10% when compared to cities like New Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune and others. Goa was the outlier which saw an average daily rate increase of 20-30% in the same period. The strong recovery in demand is driving consistent increases in average room rates, which along with the revenue generated per available room (RevPAR) continue to be higher than their pre-pandemic levels for the month. Mumbai and New Delhi remain the top markets with occupancy rate crossing 75% in September, it said.

