Mumbai-based packaged consumer goods company Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., (GCPL) on Monday launched a paper-based mosquito repellent—Goodknight Jumbo Fast Card priced at Rs15 for 10 cards.

GCPL leads the mosquito repellent market with brands such as Hit and Goodknight.

The new product is aimed to drive access and penetration in both urban and rural markets, the company said.

Close to 50% mosquito repellents used in India are in the form of burning coils or cubes. Jumbo Fast Card too is in the spiral coil format that can be activated after burning.

Since the product does not depend on electricity, it is viable for both urban and rural areas, the company said.

India’s monsoon brings with it an outbreak of several diseases such as dengue and malaria that are spread through mosquito bites.

“Jumbo Fast Card is our latest innovation which is the result of our deep understanding of the category and know-how of what the country currently needs. This revolutionary paper-based format will give people dual benefit of instant action and its effect will last up to 4 hours," said Sunil Kataria, CEO, India, and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

On Monday—GCPL also hosted a panel of medical experts and researchers who highlighted the need for innovation and partnership to contain the spread of mosquito-borne diseases in the country.

Close to 95% of India's population lives in malaria-endemic areas, public-private partnership can also help to research and develop affordable, cost-effective solutions for the masses, said Dr Rajni Kant, Director, ICMR – Regional Medical Research Centre, Gorakhpur.

The covid-19 pandemic has also brought the focus back on preventive measures to contain outbreak of deadly diseases that burden healthcare infrastructures.

India needs innovations to be free of mosquito-borne diseases. Malaria and dengue have seasonal occurrence with high outbreak potential, said PK Sen, Principal Advisor, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. “The burden of these diseases on the economy and healthcare system is much higher. Concerted effort with inter-ministerial convergence is the key to strengthen community mobilization for effective vector control response," he added.

