Google India reports very high search volumes for D2C brands during covid

Covid has led to an unprecedented rise in internet adoption in the past two years and more and more people and businesses are relying on digital technologies, Sapna Chadha, vice president of Google India told Mint. “Digital is truly here to stay and this has had an impact on the economy across the board, whether it is startups who are leading the charge or a complete digital mainstreaming of traditional brands with technology transformation. Businesses are rapidly building new models such as D2C and that’s firmly taken a foothold," she said.