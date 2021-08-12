Maharashtra allows malls to reopen; RAI calls for rethink on conditions imposed

"It is an impractical ask as many people working in malls and stores are in the 20-45 years age bracket and therefore not even eligible for getting fully vaccinated. When their eligibility has not been addressed, how can they resume their duties in malls? And how do malls resume operations without their people? We hope the government rethinks the conditions and modifies the order," said Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India.