Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Friday notified the guidelines for Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for white goods such as air conditioners and LED lights manufacturers in India worth ₹6238 crore. The Cabinet had cleared the scheme in April this year.

The objective of the scheme is to create complete component ecosystem in India and make India an integral part of the global supply chains. “With due consultations with industry and other stakeholders, DPIIT issued detailed Scheme Guidelines for effective operation and smooth implementation of the Scheme. The Scheme is expected to attract global investments, enhance manufacturing and generate large scale employment opportunities," DPIIT said in a statement.

The PLI Scheme will be implemented over a period of 5 years during FY22 to FY29. Eligible investment made in terms of scheme guidelines, on 1 April, 2021 or thereafter, will be reckoned for considering the incentive under the scheme. The application window for the scheme is open from 15 June to 15 September, 2021.

“Companies meeting the pre-qualification criteria for different target segments will be eligible to participate in the scheme. Incentives shall be open to companies making brown field or green field Investments. Thresholds of cumulative incremental investment and incremental sales of manufactured goods over the base year would have to be met for claiming incentives," DPIIT said.

Abhishek Jain, tax partner at EY India said in line with the objective to promote make in India, the White Goods PLI will not offer any benefits to mere assembly of finished goods and the incentive would be granted only to manufacturing of components or sub-assemblies of these finished goods, which are not manufactured in India currently with sufficient capacity.

DPIIT said a number of global and domestic companies, including a number of MSMEs are likely to benefit from the scheme. “The scheme is expected to be instrumental in achieving growth rates that are much higher than existing ones for AC and LED industries, develop complete component eco-systems in India and create global champions manufacturing in India," it added.





