Govt agencies tighten vigil on e-commerce companies

In January, income tax officials conducted tax surveys at the Bengaluru offices of Flipkart and Swiggy in connection with three third-party vendors that had allegedly evaded taxes. “If companies wish to operate in India, they ought to follow the law of the land. The investigations should be looked at from the government’s perspective trying to regulate a large upcoming sector. If the companies still feel they are in compliance, they can access legal remedies," said Shinoj Koshy, partner at Luthra and Luthra Law Offices.

