Govt cracks down on e-comm platforms for unsafe, non-certified products; BIS raids Amazon, Flipkart warehouses

Livemint
Published15 Mar 2025, 09:22 PM IST
The government cracked down on leading e-commerce platforms for selling unsafe products; IN PICTURE: Employees walk past stacked palettes in the warehouse at the Amazon; Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

The government's Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), has issued stern notices to leading e-commerce platforms — including Amazon, BigBasket and Flipkart — for violating mandatory certification norms. According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), BIS, which functions under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, food and Public Distributions, raided Amazon and Flipkart warehouses in Delhi and Lucknow, where it seized products lacking the mandatory BIS certification.

Following the seizure of material, BIS has initiated legal action under BIS Act, 2016 to hold the responsible entities accountable. BIS has filed two court cases against the entities for violations of Sections 17(1) and 17(3) of the BIS Act, 2016.

