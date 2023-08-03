New Delhi: The union commerce and industry ministry is expected to come out with the e-commerce rules and policy in the next two week or post the ongoing parliament session, two people aware of the development said after the ‘final’ stakeholder consultation held with union minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday.

The much-awaited e-commerce policy is widely expected to have provisions for the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) that seeks to democratize e-commerce in India by enabling buyers and sellers to transact through a single platform. ONDC is seen as a major threat to food-delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato.

The first person aware of the discussion said that the e-commerce policy will be aligned with Amendment to Consumer Protection (Ecommerce) Rules, 2020 that seeks to address complaints against “unfair trade" practices. Notably, the rules seek to tighten the nozzle on ‘flash sales.

“Discussions were centered around the need to bring the policy and rules quickly and strengthen the grievance redressal mechanism so that consumers complaints can be solved in a fast-tracked manner. It was the final consultation on rules and policy and saw the presence of e-commerce giants like Amazon, Flipkart, and others," the second person stated.

Achieving inclusive growth by encouraging SMEs to adopt digital technology and enhancing exports through ecommerce was also discussed. CAIT urged democracy in E Commerce and rescue of Consumers being hostages of E Tailers

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that a unanimity is arrived between all stakeholders about basic pillars of E Commerce Policy and Rules. Khandelwal further added that consumers are being made hostages by foreign funded e-commerce companies and there is a need to liberate them from the vicious clutches of these companies by enacting e-commerce rules and policies.

“It is also necessary to constitute a Regulatory Authority to monitor and regulate e-commerce trade in India. Consumer interest should be first and foremost and no back door loopholes should be allowed. Policy and Rules must be followed by one and all . All e-commerce companies must obtain mandatory registration with DPIIT," Khandelwal said.

Nudging users towards select sellers that offer e-commerce websites high commission is equivalent to cheating the people, consumer affairs minister Piyush Goyal had said.

“.so when an e-commerce site...let’s say uses an algorithm and guides customer choice towards one direction whoever gives them the highest premium or highest commission... I think that is wrong as somebody else is cheating the public in another way," Goyal had said.

The policy also seeks to distinguish between the inventory-led and marketplace model. The policy could also include rules around fallback liability for e-commerce companies that sheds more clarity on grievance redressals.

According to people aware of the development, officials said that there has been a spike in the number of complaints against e-commerce companies, but also acknowledged that overall e-commerce transactions are growing too and hence there is a need for stricter redressal mechanisms.