Govt expected to release e-commerce rules & policy in 2 weeks2 min read 03 Aug 2023, 01:31 AM IST
The much-awaited e-commerce policy is widely expected to have provisions for the Open Network for Digital Commerce
New Delhi: The union commerce and industry ministry is expected to come out with the e-commerce rules and policy in the next two week or post the ongoing parliament session, two people aware of the development said after the ‘final’ stakeholder consultation held with union minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday.
