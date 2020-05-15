Govt to lend marketing, branding support to micro food entreprises

NEW DELHI : Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced a scheme aimed at formalization of micro food enterprises (MFEs) that will see the government lend technical, marketing and branding support to unorganized small food enterprises throwing a Rs10,000 crore lifeline at such small units.

The government will work with state-specific “clusters" where local, indigenous food items such as fox nuts, turmeric, ragi, tapioca are grown and help them achieve scale and even expand their presence in export markets with the help of this fund.

The move, said finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman—as she rolled out the third tranche of the ₹20 lakh crore economic stimulus—will help integrate small food enterprises with with retail markets and improve incomes.

It is likely to benefit 2 lakh micro food enterprises by modernizing their production techniques, branding their produce, improve their health and safety standards and even tap unexplored export markets.

However, the scheme, said experts could take time to develop as bringing small food businesses up to quality standards and taking them to retail markets is a time-consuming task.

"Continuous effort will be required to upgrade quality and hygiene standards. It is not a one year effort. Besides, it also needs an institution of some kind to reach out to these producers, train them, educate them and help build relationships with buyers," said V.S. Kannan Sitaram, venture partner at Fireside Ventures, which has invested in several food startups.

"They should help put a commercial framework to this. It's long haul but if well thought through, will pay off in some years," said Sitaram. However, he said the idea was good as there are many interesting local products.

The FM said that most products identified will be related to health and wellness—nutritional, herbal and organic.

To be sure, India is a rich source of local, indigenous grains and produce.

Over the last few years, consumers the world over have pivoted to incorporate ancient and local produce as part of their diets as they learn more about their health benefits.

The scheme is opportune given that the pandemic has spurred consumer demand for products that are natural immunity boosters and support a healthy diet.

The scheme plays on the country’s bio-diversity by taking a cluster based approach, said Prashant Parameswaran, managing director, Kottaram Agro Foods that sells millet-based Soulfull breakfast cereals. “Marketing this on a global scale requires lots of investments and the government’s move on this is an extremely positive step especially given the role of India’s ancient grains in health and wellness—the need for which has been accelerated by the pandemic."

Shuchi Bansal contributed to this report

