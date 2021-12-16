Govt to seek public view on National Retail Trade Policy soon

“In the policy we will be addressing multiple areas like Ease of Doing Business by simplifying licenses and the processes related to it. The proposed policy will also look at how compliances on retail businesses can be streamlined under one umbrella act. Including retail and wholesale trade under MSME has been a huge win for the sector as it has opened doors for lending from banks under priority sector schemes. However, the retail trade policy will address looking at unconventional means for the sector to get cheaper finance options as well," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}