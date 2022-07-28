Grocery bill inflation might have peaked
- As long as commodity prices continue to stabilize, many big companies that sell kitchen essentials have already passed on most of the cost increases that they need to
Provided current trends hold, shoppers should get some relief from relentless price increases at the grocery store.
This week, Europe’s largest food and personal-care companies reported big price rises for the three months through June. Evian water maker Danone and its rival Nestlé are charging roughly 7% and 8% more for their goods respectively than they were this time last year. Unilever’s brands, including Ben & Jerry’s and Magnum ice cream, cost 11% more on average.
All three businesses have worked American shoppers particularly hard. Nestlé raised prices in North America by 9.8% in its first half, compared with 4.9% for European consumers. Danone and Unilever also raised prices more in the region than they did closer to home.
Some of this can be explained by the stronger American economy, as well as the fact that staples companies have the option to negotiate price rises with U.S. supermarkets year-round. In many European countries, there are set windows for talks between suppliers and grocers, though there is more flexibility at the moment given the level of cost pressure businesses face.
Big brands haven’t passed on all of the pain yet, but they have passed on most of it. Nestlé thinks its bill for the commodities that go into making and packaging its goods will be 7 billion Swiss francs higher in 2022 than it was last year, equivalent to $7.28 billion at current exchange rates. To completely shield its profit margins, Nestlé needs to raise prices by 7% for the full year. It isn’t far off, at 6.5% during the first half. Danone and Unilever have both passed on roughly three-quarters of what is needed.
Commodity prices also have eased in recent months. The cost of important grains like wheat and corn that rose immediately after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February are back around levels seen before the conflict. Spot prices for transport by sea and land are also down from record highs. The Freightos Baltic Index tracking global container prices has fallen almost a third since the start of the year.
Of course, the breather could be temporary if geopolitical tensions cause a fresh surge in energy and commodity prices. Most materials still look expensive from a historical perspective, despite the recent relief. And wages in Europe haven’t caught up with inflation yet, a source of cost pressure still to come for food manufacturers.
Household brands do have other levers to pull if they feel shoppers have had enough, and are beginning to trade down to cheaper store brands. One is to do fewer promotions. They can also run their operations more efficiently—although a fashion for zero-based budgeting that swept through the industry a few years ago hasn’t left much fat to trim. Another option is to reduce the number of product variations they sell. Danone cut its range by a fifth recently.
The most intense inflation pressures might be behind big brands for now. Chances are that shoppers have already felt the worst of the blow.
