Grocery bill inflation might have peaked

Big brands haven’t passed on all of the pain yet, but they have passed on most of it. Nestlé thinks its bill for the commodities that go into making and packaging its goods will be 7 billion Swiss francs higher in 2022 than it was last year, equivalent to $7.28 billion at current exchange rates. To completely shield its profit margins, Nestlé needs to raise prices by 7% for the full year. It isn’t far off, at 6.5% during the first half. Danone and Unilever have both passed on roughly three-quarters of what is needed.