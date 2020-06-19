GST poses a hurdle for small firms venturing into e-commerce

Online retailing requires a regular GST registration even if the sale is for a small amount, unlike offline sellers who need no registration for sales up to ₹40 lakh a year. Also, offline firms with sales of up to ₹1.5 crore can sign up for a simple tax regime of paying a small flat tax rate on their sales without getting into the complexities of tax credits and are required to file returns only quarterly. This facility is not available to anyone selling online no matter how little their sales.