Hair oil brands get active with marketing, new launches

NEW DELHI: Fast moving consumer goods ( FMCG ) companies such as Dabur, Marico and Bajaj have been stepping up advertising and distribution in their hair oils portfolio, partly to lift demand which had slowed down last year and partly to meet budding competition from startups in the category.

Dabur India recently rolled out coconut oils in South and East India under the brand names Dabur Anmol and Dabur Gold. The company will continue to launch variants to cater to the varied consumer needs in the hair oil segment, its chief executive Mohit Malhotra said.

A recent report by brokerage firm Edelweiss said that Bajaj Consumer is also planning distribution expansion in the southern market with its recently launched coconut oil brand. It launched coconut hair oil in July in select states. “It has a cheaper price point and aims to capture some shelf space," the report said, pointing to the flurry of activity in the coconut oil segment.

More recently, Dabur launched comparative ad campaigns against rival Marico—that holds over 60% market share in the coconut hair oil category—claiming Dabur’s Anmol Jasmine hair oil offers “66% more oil" than Marico’s Parachute Jasmine.

To be sure, the hair oil business suffered in the aftermath of the pandemic induced lockdowns last year when consumers bought more essential goods and went easy on discretionary personal care products. Lockdowns also impacted supply chains, prompting companies to prioritize sale of more essential items. This was especially true for more premium hair oil brands.

As demand normalizes and consumers return to stores, FMCG firms are increasing promotions and launches in hair oils category. The focus on oils portfolio is also triggered by increased competition from direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands like Mamaearth and St Botanica launching products such as onion oil and Moroccan Argan hair growth oil respectively.

“Our hair oil business grew by over 38% during the first quarter as against an overall hair oil industry growth of 22% in volume and 25% in value terms…Our strategy of supporting our core brands with flanker brands has been working well, and we will continue to launch variants to cater to the varied consumer needs in the hair oil segment and focus on gaining market share across sub-categories," Dabur’s Malhotra said.

Dabur India Ltd, which sells Dabur Amla hair oil and coconut hair oils under the Anmol and Vatika brands said the segment reported recovery in the first quarter of 2021-22. In the first quarter of last fiscal, Dabur reported a 25.6% decline in its hair oil portfolio.

Overall, hair oils is a Rs13,633 crore category. Over 90% of Indian households use some form of hair oil. Coconut hair oil market among the sub-segments is worth an estimated ₹4,800 crore.

Marico Ltd’s, chief financial officer, Pawan Agrawal, said while the coconut hair oil category has been competitive over the years, its flanker brands have helped counter any price competition in the branded coconut oil space. “Therefore, in line with past long-term trends, we are confident of achieving our growth aspiration of delivering 5-7% volume growth in Parachute Coconut Oil over the medium term," he said.

Marico plans to expand new offerings in the premium end of the portfolio which faced a bit of a slowdown. “While we are under-represented in this segment at present, we will now begin to expand our play through innovation as early signs of traction in discretionary categories are being witnessed," Agrawal said.

He added that over the medium term, Marico aims to sustain a double-digit growth trajectory in value-added hair oils.

Marico holds a significant 60% market share in the coconut oil category. Its flagship Parachute brand is the only pan-India brand in the category with more than 50% market share.

Agrawal said that the category has seen "progressive recovery" in demand, especially in the mass and mid segment hair oils after the initial supply chain disruptions during the first covid wave last year.

