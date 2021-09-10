Hair oil brands get active with marketing, new launches

“Our hair oil business grew by over 38% during the first quarter as against an overall hair oil industry growth of 22% in volume and 25% in value terms…Our strategy of supporting our core brands with flanker brands has been working well, and we will continue to launch variants to cater to the varied consumer needs in the hair oil segment and focus on gaining market share across sub-categories," Dabur’s Malhotra said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}