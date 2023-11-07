Hands off hot topics, e-commerce firms tell endorsers
Many e-commerce companies have begun to impose stricter conditions on celebrities and influencers to prevent potential harm from their comments on sensitive matters
When an e-commerce company was looking to hire local brand ambassadors for Diwali promotions in north and central India, the contracts had a curious clause: The ambassadors would be prohibited from making any political statements that could hurt people’s sentiments and bring disrepute to the company. The celebrities would also be liable for any revenue loss due to such statements, said a lawyer who was involved in the negotiations.