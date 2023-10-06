Has e-commerce peaked?

The share of American grocery shopping online, which jumped from 4% in 2019 to 7% in 2020, is still edging up—but at a statelier pace. Last year it reached 9%. Many shoppers, it seems, still cherish the human interaction of the till or the butcher’s counter. Few appreciate the squashed or under-ripe produce that arrives in the delivery van, or luck-of-the-draw substitutes for ordered fare that was out of stock. Retailers, for their part, struggle with the tricky economics of selling groceries online. Grocery is a business with wafer-thin operating margins of between 2% and 4%, according to Bain, a consultancy. Adding the cost of personnel picking products from store shelves and drivers ferrying them to customers quickly turns it into a loss-making endeavour. Relying on automated fulfilment centres instead of stores helps only a little; Ocado, a British online grocer following that strategy, oscillates between losses and the slimmest of profits.