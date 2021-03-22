Havells India Limited, a technology‐led Fast‐Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) and Consumer Durable company today become India’s first company to unveil a ceiling fan that comes equipped with a 3‐stage air purifier that filters PM2.5 and PM 10 pollutant along with VOC filtration and delivers an approximate Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 130 cu. m/hr.

The industry-first Air Purifying ceiling fan ‐Stealth Puro Air is targeted to promote a healthy lifestyle and add superior comfort and well‐being to consumer’s fast‐paced life, priced at ₹15,000.

Aligned with the brand philosophy of ‘making a difference’, Havells has established an array of innovation in the ceiling fan category by launching a fan that not only circulates air but also purifies it at the same time. In addition to this, the fan also embeds a HEPA filter, activated carbon and pre‐filter that absorbs toxic elements and infuses fresh air with essential nutrients.

Apart from this, the ceiling fan also has technologically advanced features such as remote‐control operation, under light and LED air purity indicator, etc. With acute efficiency and a powerful air‐purification system, the range offers an approximate CADR of 130 cu. m/hr.

The fan also offers aerodynamic blades for silent operation and high air delivery. Havells has also introduced a personal lifestyle fan –Havells Fanmate fan for user’s comfort. The fan is also useful to remove bad odour and purify air with its carbon filters. It comes with air vent that allows to change the air direction as required. With a battery backup of about 3 hours, it can be charged through USB cable or a mobile charger, connected via a laptop and has a touch pad for its operations. Premium satin matt finish and leather handle makes it the perfect portable appliance in the hot summer days.

Mr. Ravindra Singh Negi, President‐Electrical Consumer Durables, Havells India Limited said, “Electric fan is a hyper competitive and evolving market. This makes it a very important segment for Havells to understand the customer needs and deliver a product that elevates their overall experience. The rising health concerns related to air pollution makes the use of an air purifier an absolute necessity to ensure wellbeing of our family and loved ones. With comprehensive research and development, addressing the evolving needs and today’s problem, Havells has launched India’s first Air Purifying Ceiling Fan‐Stealth Puro Air to fulfil a fundamental need which is clean air. Based on our philosophy of ‘Making a difference', we are pleased to introduce the industry’s first ceiling fan that can deliver clean air and comes equipped with some technologically advanced features for hassle‐free operations adding ease and comfort to consumer's life."

Besides Stealth Puro Air and Fanmate, Havells has also introduced its 16 new products under the fan Portfolio.

India’s organized fan market is currently pegged at ₹8000 crore. Havells entered the fans segment in 2003 and has today emerged as one of the fastest growing, most trusted and amongst the top two players in the country.

