Havells launches India’s first air purifying ceiling fan

Mr. Ravindra Singh Negi, President‐Electrical Consumer Durables, Havells India Limited said, “Electric fan is a hyper competitive and evolving market. This makes it a very important segment for Havells to understand the customer needs and deliver a product that elevates their overall experience. The rising health concerns related to air pollution makes the use of an air purifier an absolute necessity to ensure wellbeing of our family and loved ones. With comprehensive research and development, addressing the evolving needs and today’s problem, Havells has launched India’s first Air Purifying Ceiling Fan‐Stealth Puro Air to fulfil a fundamental need which is clean air. Based on our philosophy of ‘Making a difference', we are pleased to introduce the industry’s first ceiling fan that can deliver clean air and comes equipped with some technologically advanced features for hassle‐free operations adding ease and comfort to consumer's life."