HC notice to Amazon, Flipkart on plea for display of country of origin on wares

NEW DELHI: The Delhi high court on Wednesday issued notice to the Centre and e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, and Nykaa, on a plea seeking directions to display the name of the manufacturing country on products sold on their websites.

The plea also sought direction to the Centre to ensure that the e-commerce entities publish / display the 'Made in India' option separately and conspicuously in the type of goods searched.

The next date of hearing is on 22 July.

The plea filed by advocate Amit Shukla said, at a time when a huge part of the consumer goods, apparels, décor, cookware, kids' items, sports etc is sold through e-market, it becomes essential that the name of the manufacturing country/country of origin of each good is displayed on the e-commerce websites or applications.

“Today, when a large number of Indian Citizens intend to comply with the government’s appeal to promote and buy Indian goods in order to strengthen the Nation, it becomes essential that the E-Commerce Websites conspicuously display the country of Manufacturing /origin for all products sold through E-Commerce platform," the plea read.





