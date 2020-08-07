What Indians have been buying during coronavirus pandemic?

Chyawanprash sales across the industry grew 283% in June and branded honey rose 39%, according to Nielsen Holdings Plc. Dabur, one of India’s largest ayurvedic products suppliers, said its chyawanprash sales surged 700% from April to June. The surge in spending is likely to last well beyond the next few months, according to Sameer Shukla, west market leader at Nielsen South Asia. “We saw very clear trends in terms of consumer ask — people would like to spend more on immunity boosters, health hygiene and stuff like that," Shukla said. “This kind of ask is not a short-term one."