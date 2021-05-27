High inflation, unemployment may derail retail spending in India: GlobalData

The country’s wholesale price inflation touched a record 11-year high at 10.49% in April due to the rise in prices of oil, manufactured goods, minerals, and food products such as eggs and meat. As the country continues to reel under the second wave of the pandemic, the unemployment rate shot up by 8% in April causing 3.4 million salaried employees to lose their jobs.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}