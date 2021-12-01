NEW DELHI : Apparel retailers, already struggling with high cotton yarn and acrylic prices, said the increase in goods and services tax (GST) applicable on finished products such as apparel, textiles and footwear could impact consumer demand.

The government had recently notified an increase in goods and services tax (GST) applicable on these products from 5% to 12%, effective January 2022.

GST rate on fabrics has been increased to 12% from 5% and that on apparel of any value has been increased to 12%. Earlier, such pieces with sale value of up to ₹1,000 were subject to 5% GST.

Several apparel manufacturers and retailers Mint spoke to said they are already facing inflationary headwinds across a range of raw materials as well as shipping. For instance, cotton yarn prices have increased in the last 12 months, they said. This has prompted retailers to revise prices or consider a revision. Now a 7% jump in GST is set to make clothing pricier.

Ludhiana-based apparel retailer Madame said it could hike prices between 10–11% starting February and March. “We are increasing prices a little bit to accommodate both the increase of GST and raw material prices. They won’t be too high because consumers won’t be able to take it," said Akhil Jain, executive director, Madame.

Jain said cost of cotton yarn and freight have gone up, making its imports from China pricier. The company is dealing with a 30% jump in overall raw material costs.

Cotton yarn rates are “dangerously high", said Lalit Agarwal, managing director, at value retailer V-Mart Retail. As a result, cost of apparel for manufactures is up almost 20% year-on-year, he said. Now with an additional 7% jump in GST, the end product is set to get more expensive, he added.

“This kind of price rise we have not seen in two decades. Our customer base is primarily lower middle class—their budgets are very limited. They may either consume less or look forward to lower priced products," he added, though the shift may be temporary.

The bad news comes at a time when apparel brands had just started reporting recovery in demand. The festive season, weddings, re-opening of offices and increased mobility are prompted shoppers to step out and refresh their wardrobes.

The GST Council’s notification increasing the GST rates from 5% to 12% for several textile and apparel items from January 2022, came as a "blow" to the retail industry, industry body Retailers Association of India (RAI) said in a note last month. The industry association expressed concerns over the impact of the hike on already ailing apparel retail businesses.

“The 7% hike has been proposed to address the issue of Inverted Duty Structure in the textile industry faced by a small segment of the total textile value chain. However, such a steep increase in the GST rate will adversely impact 85% of the industry while trying to ease the problem faced by not more than 15% of the industry," it added.

Retailers are “very worried", said Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, RAI. This is hardly the time to create a financial burden in an industry which is trying to limp back to normalcy, he added.

Consumers on the other hand are facing inflationary pressure on every front and price hikes now could impact discretionary purchases, said others.

“From January onwards, this (GST) will come into play. This will impact our margins, and obviously when the prices go up, it has an impact consumption," said Sunil Sethi, executive chairman, Modenik Lifestyle, that manufactures innerwear and casual clothing for men and women under the Dixcy and Enamor brands.

Consumers will search for discounts, he added. "Manufacturers are also going to be constrained in terms of offering discounts because they're also getting hit by higher costs," he added. Sethi expects value apparel to benefit in such an environment.

