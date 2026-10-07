Hindustan Unilever detergent price hike: Surf Excel Easy Wash, Rin and Wheel prices revised; check new rates here

Prices of detergents produced by Hindustan Unilever (HUL) have been raised in October, as brands Wheel, Rin, and Surf Excel are seeing prices hiked across their packed sizes.

Some of these products saw multiple price increases in this year, like Surf Excel Easy Wash, which has seen four price increases in 2026 alone, as per NDTV Profit.

This latest hike, targetting the entire detergent portfolio of HUL, raised the prices of detergents from all product categories including the entry-level powders to premium products.

How prices have changed Surf Excel: Surf Excel Easy Wash 1 kg packet now costs ₹172, up from ₹167. Its 500g packet now costs ₹87, up from ₹85. In 2026, the price of the 1 kg packet has increased by a cumulative 6.2% while the 500g packet has seen a cumulative increase of 14.5%.

Surf Excel detergent bars' prices have also increased. The 250 g bar saw a 7.11% to ₹45 from ₹42. The bundle pack of 4*200g saw two revisions this year, going from ₹135 to now ₹155.

The price of 1 kg packet of Surf Excel Quick Wash went up from ₹235 to ₹245. Its 500g pack saw the price rise to ₹123 from ₹118.

Rin prices: The prices of Rin detergent products have also been increased. The Rin Ala 500 ml price has been increased to ₹95 from ₹90.

The price of 1 kg of Rin powder has increased from ₹120 to ₹123 and the price of its 500g packet has increased from ₹61 to ₹63. This was the second increase in Rin powder prices in 2026. In July, the 1 kg pack saw a price rise of ₹3 from ₹117 to ₹120, and it was again increased this time by ₹3.

Wheel powder: The price of 1 kg of Wheel Powder has increased to ₹93 from ₹90. The product's 500g packet is now ₹47 from the earlier ₹46. The prices of Wheel Powder have been bumped twice this year. In May, the price of a 1 kg packet of the product was around ₹83 and has now become pricier by ₹10.

Why are prices being hiked? The latest hikes by HUL shows that Wheel Powder prices have rises twice this year while Surf Excel Easy Wash prices have increased four times, Surf Excel Bar price has been increased thrice, Surf Excel Quick Wash price has been increased twice. The price of Rin Ala was increased once and that of Rin Powder was increased twice, as per NDTV Profit.

The prices are being hiked because of rising input costs. Increase in palm oil prices, along with higher crude oil costs have contributed to the price rise.