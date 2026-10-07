Hindustan Unilever detergent price hike: Surf Excel Easy Wash, Rin and Wheel prices revised; check new rates here

Hindustan Unilever has raised detergent prices in October, affecting brands like Wheel, Rin, and Surf Excel. This year, Surf Excel products saw multiple price hikes due to rising input costs, including increased palm oil and packaging expenses.

Written By Sayak Basu
Published7 Oct 2026, 05:28 PM IST
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HUL raises detergent prices across entry-level and premium products.
HUL raises detergent prices across entry-level and premium products.

Prices of detergents produced by Hindustan Unilever (HUL) have been raised in October, as brands Wheel, Rin, and Surf Excel are seeing prices hiked across their packed sizes.

Some of these products saw multiple price increases in this year, like Surf Excel Easy Wash, which has seen four price increases in 2026 alone, as per NDTV Profit.

This latest hike, targetting the entire detergent portfolio of HUL, raised the prices of detergents from all product categories including the entry-level powders to premium products.

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How prices have changed

Surf Excel: Surf Excel Easy Wash 1 kg packet now costs 172, up from 167. Its 500g packet now costs 87, up from 85. In 2026, the price of the 1 kg packet has increased by a cumulative 6.2% while the 500g packet has seen a cumulative increase of 14.5%.

Surf Excel detergent bars' prices have also increased. The 250 g bar saw a 7.11% to 45 from 42. The bundle pack of 4*200g saw two revisions this year, going from 135 to now 155.

The price of 1 kg packet of Surf Excel Quick Wash went up from 235 to 245. Its 500g pack saw the price rise to 123 from 118.

Rin prices: The prices of Rin detergent products have also been increased. The Rin Ala 500 ml price has been increased to 95 from 90.

The price of 1 kg of Rin powder has increased from 120 to 123 and the price of its 500g packet has increased from 61 to 63. This was the second increase in Rin powder prices in 2026. In July, the 1 kg pack saw a price rise of 3 from 117 to 120, and it was again increased this time by 3.

Wheel powder: The price of 1 kg of Wheel Powder has increased to 93 from 90. The product's 500g packet is now 47 from the earlier 46. The prices of Wheel Powder have been bumped twice this year. In May, the price of a 1 kg packet of the product was around 83 and has now become pricier by 10.

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Why are prices being hiked?

The latest hikes by HUL shows that Wheel Powder prices have rises twice this year while Surf Excel Easy Wash prices have increased four times, Surf Excel Bar price has been increased thrice, Surf Excel Quick Wash price has been increased twice. The price of Rin Ala was increased once and that of Rin Powder was increased twice, as per NDTV Profit.

The prices are being hiked because of rising input costs. Increase in palm oil prices, along with higher crude oil costs have contributed to the price rise.

Packaging costs have also increased to around 50%, the report revealed citing sources within the industry.

Hindustan Unilever
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HomeIndustryRetailHindustan Unilever detergent price hike: Surf Excel Easy Wash, Rin and Wheel prices revised; check new rates here
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