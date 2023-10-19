Hindustan Unilever Q2 Results Preview: Revenue expected to moderate, low volume growth expected
Hindustan Unilever's revenue expected to moderate due to price reductions and delayed festive season. Analysts anticipate HUL's Q2FY24 to have stable demand and gradual recovery in volumes.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), will announce its financial results for the second quarter of FY24 on Thursday, 19 October 2023. The board meeting of the Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major is scheduled to take place today to approve the financial statements and to consider the proposal for payment of Interim Dividend, if any, for the July-September quarter of FY24.