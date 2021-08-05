H&M fast fashion likely to sell via Trell app

Social commerce, wherein consumers use a host of social media platforms and reselling apps to buy and sell products, is emerging as a key medium for businesses. In India, such businesses market their products through Facebook-backed WhatsApp, Facebook apart from platforms such as Meesho, Trell, Kiko TV, Bulbul etc. Cheap data and a large smartphone user base have helped fuel the growth of such new-age commerce channels. A joint report by Bain and Co. and Sequoia India said that social commerce will rise tenfold to touch $16-20 billion in gross merchandise vale (GMV) in the next five years from the existing $1.5-2 billion.

