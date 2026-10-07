Mint Explainer: How are Indians shopping for home and kitchen this Diwali?

Soumya Gupta
3 min read7 Oct 2026, 11:31 AM IST
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India’s home, kitchen and related goods market is projected to grow from $166 billion in 2025 to $260 billion by 2030.(Unsplash)
Summary
Higher input costs and consequent price hikes could weigh on sales.

India’s festive season is a crucial period for makers of household goods, kitchenware and small appliances. This year, too, brands and retailers are expecting brisk sales driven by premiumization as Dussehra and Diwali demand picks up. However, higher input costs and consequent price hikes could play spoilsport. Mint explains.

What are the growth prospects of home and kitchen goods?

On the face of it, they are looking good. In a 29 September report, professional services firm Deloitte estimated that durables, furniture, appliances, and other kitchen and bath goods will grow 1.6x over the next five years, led by kitchenware, interior services, and home security systems. The overall industry, valued at $166 billion as of 2025, is expected to grow to $260 billion by 2030. Durables and appliances account for the largest share of this market, valued at $66 billion as of 2025 and expected to grow to $95 billion by 2030. Much of this growth is coming from premiumization, as customers plan home improvements around “lifestyle aspirations” rather than an immediate need for repair or replacement.

How are retailers tapping into this growth?

Retailers, both online and offline, are offering more brands across these home and kitchen categories. E-commerce giant has expanded its Great Indian Festival to its quick-commerce service, Amazon Now, for the first time, offering kitchen and home goods and small appliances as part of the annual sale. The company is already seeing 30-40% growth in gross sales in pre-sale offers, encouraged by solid growth in the platform’s Independence Day and Prime Day sales, Aman Deep Lohan, director of home, kitchen, and outdoors of Amazon India, told Mint in an interview.

Also Read | Price hikes test consumer durables makers’ ability to protect festive demand

What role are EMIs and offers playing?

Consumers are buying pricier goods, but these purchases are increasingly being fuelled by bank offers and EMIs. This is particularly evident as appliance makers pass on rising costs of plastic, copper and electronic components, driven by the West Asia war.

Customers applied bank offers to 70-75% of all Amazon sales transactions in the home and kitchen categories; this rate is expected to rise to 80% in this year’s sales, Lohan said. Similarly, no-cost EMIs accounted for 20-25% of total sales transactions in this category but are expected to rise to 30-35% this year. “The lever of affordability will be on this Diwali,” he said.

What are brands doing about input price hikes?

While input costs remain stable in most home and kitchen goods, they have been rising for small and large appliances, the largest segment in value of home and kitchen goods. Most companies have been hiking prices across product portfolios, although large manufacturers have been trying to stave them off. LG Electronics, for example, hiked prices of its air conditioners by 5-6% starting 1 October, but has maintained prices for its other categories, including washing machines and TVs. Meanwhile, brand manufacturers are betting on localizing manufacturing to offset rising import costs.

Also Read | Will Indians spend more on TVs, phones and appliances this festival season?

So will this year be a little grim for home and kitchen products?

Perhaps. The industry has been sounding the alarm. In September, the Retailers Association of India said retail spending had begun recovering across the board as of August, indicating a better second quarter. But, the RAI said, growth in the consumer electronics category stood at 5% year-on-year for the month, unchanged from the previous month’s growth rate. However, as the Deloitte data shows, premiumization is driving medium- and long-term sales growth. Besides, consumption is rising in tier-II and smaller cities, closing the gap with large metros, also fuelling growth across home and kitchen categories.

Also Read | Consumer companies enter Q2 with demand holding up, margins in focus

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