Mint Explainer: How are Indians shopping for home and kitchen this Diwali?

What are the growth prospects of home and kitchen goods?

On the face of it, they are looking good. In a 29 September report, professional services firm Deloitte estimated that durables, furniture, appliances, and other kitchen and bath goods will grow 1.6x over the next five years, led by kitchenware, interior services, and home security systems. The overall industry, valued at $166 billion as of 2025, is expected to grow to $260 billion by 2030. Durables and appliances account for the largest share of this market, valued at $66 billion as of 2025 and expected to grow to $95 billion by 2030. Much of this growth is coming from premiumization, as customers plan home improvements around “lifestyle aspirations” rather than an immediate need for repair or replacement.