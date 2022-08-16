Home Run Inn frozen pizzas recalled over possible metal contamination
- Recall affects deluxe sausage classic frozen pizzas produced on June 6, with best-by date of Dec. 3
Illinois-based pizza company Home Run Inn Frozen Foods said it is recalling more than 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizzas after consumers complained about finding metal in the product.
No confirmed consumer illnesses or injuries have been reported, Home Run Inn said Monday.
The cartons of frozenpizzas were produced on June 6, and have a best-by date of Dec. 3, 2022. Consumers can identify the recalled products by locating the Agriculture Department’s mark of inspection “EST.18498-A" on the front of the box in the bottom right corner.
No other products have been affected, the company said.
The frozen pizzas were shipped to a distributor in Illinois and then sent to retailers, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a statement Sunday.
The agency urged consumers who bought the frozen pizzas to not consume them and to dispose of them instead, or return the packages to the place of purchase.
Retailers including Walmart and Target sell pizzas from Home Run Inn Frozen Foods and the pizzas are available in more than 35 U.S. states, according to the company’s website.
“Please return the unconsumed product in its original packaging to its point of purchase for a full refund," a spokesperson for the company said.
The recall is the third this year in the U.S. for possible metal contamination, a USDA spokeswoman said. She said metal from equipment malfunctions can sometimes taint food during the production process, but declined to elaborate on the Home Run Inn recall.
