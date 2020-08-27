NEW DELHI : The Hotel Association of India (HAI), which represents 300 hotels across categories, on Thursday announced its partnership with Naukri.com to create alternative job opportunities for the impacted workforce of member hotels. Both the entities have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to support over 300,000 people whose jobs were lost due to the impact of pandemic on the hospitality and tourism industry.

The aim of the partnership is to provide a platform to ovid-19 impacted workforce of member hotels of HAI. These individuals will be supplied with relevant information on job opportunities that match their skills and identified sectors that can be tapped for suitable placements. Sectors that could potentially become a source of employment for these job seekers include hospitals & healthcare, banks, facility management, hypermarkets, malls, call centres, restaurant chains among others.

KB Kachru, vice-president of HAI said, “Approximately, 30% of the workforce directly associated with the sector have lost their jobs at an alarming rate. Our engagement with Naukri.com is a step in that direction where we will aim to create possibilities of alternate livelihoods for those employees of our member hotels who lost their jobs during the pandemic. This partnership will help address the very needs of the affected workforce by finding them the right fitment and bringing them back into the formal economy."

India’s tourism accounts for over 9% of the three trillion economy, providing over 100 million jobs. Due to the current situation, more than 50% of people are impacted by job losses due to demand loss in the sector after the outbreak of covid-19.

Dr. Pawan Goyal, chief business officer, Naukri.com said, “As part of the initiative, HAI and Naukri.com will assist job-seekers with interview and CV tips, share live company and industry hiring trackers, provide CV score evaluations as well as add the impacted profiles in Naukri’s database with the tag 'Immediately available to join'. Similarly, certain premium paid services will also be made available to impacted employees of HAI member hotels at a discounted price."

