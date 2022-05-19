Household items get costlier

Companies have been facing inflationary headwinds for several quarters with raw material cost inflation exacerbated by the Ukraine crisis. Prices of sugar, wheat and barley prices rose 1%, 4% and 21% sequentially. Milk prices were up 4% too. Edible oils saw sharp price hikes due to volatility in global markets, Indonesia’s export ban on palm oil, and supply chain disruptions, analysts said.

