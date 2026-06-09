The appliance Indians didn’t know they needed is taking over urban kitchens

Chennai: On New Year’s Eve, Shobhit Bakliwal laid out a vast spread for his merry gang of 12, who had gathered in his apartment to give 2026 a boisterous welcome. The menu for that first supper featured a wide variety of culinary items, from a cross between a pizza and a sandwich, to paneer tikkas, soya chaap, pakoras, fries and a host of frozen snacks. All those items, however, had one thing in common: they emerged from Bakliwal’s newly acquired air fryer.
By the time the party wound up, the guests had polished off everything. Since then, the air fryer has become an intrinsic part of the Bakliwal kitchen. “We wanted to eat healthy and tried stopping fried food. But we ended up ordering snacks very often. That’s when we decided to get an air fryer. It was quite cheap—less than ₹5,000,” recalls the 33-year-old.
Health and convenience were two big factors in the family’s decision to purchase an air fryer. “Our oil consumption and ordering out have come down drastically,” says Bakliwal, who is the founder of software startup Indusbit. “I just pop the food in and set the timer. I don’t have to stand next to a hot stove, or worry about switching it off. I know the timer will go off, and the food will be ready.”
The techie is not alone in embracing the air fryer. A little over a decade after the appliance was introduced in India by Philips, it is slowly finding a place in the kitchens of well-off Indians.