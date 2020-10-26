How e-groceries have finally come of age

“None of Amazon, Flipkart and Reliance have a proper business model in groceries right now, but what they do have is massive capital. BigBasket and Grofers will have to keep raising capital to compete with them, and if investors are not willing to back them for many years, then they will be forced to consolidate. Rather than merging with each other, I would expect both companies to try and forge strategic partnerships with Amazon or Flipkart or Reliance because only consolidation will not help–finding capital is the key," Meena said.