NEW DELHI : From April 20, e-commerce players like Amazon and Flipkart would be able to sell products like mobile phones, refrigerators, laptops, TV sets, stationery items, etc to customers in areas that do not fall under COVID-19 hotspots.

To help its sellers get back on their feet gradually, Flipkart today announced a series of initiatives including a 3-month moratorium on existing loans, health insurance plan for sellers and their families and employees at a special rate, extension of paid premium services and relaxation in storage fees.

Flipkart has around two lakh sellers on its platform. "Flipkart’s seller support team is providing constant counsel and on-ground support to sellers on its platform to help them resume operations in a few days and help consumers in this time of need as they continue to stay indoors," the Walmart-owned e-commerce player said.

Flipkart has provided its sellers the flexibility of choosing to work or not work during the lockdown period, without any concerns of their performance metrics being hampered.

Sellers who are servicing in the essential items categories are being given regular update on the product demand and what they should be adding in their inventory to maintain a healthy stock.

Flipkart has offered all its sellers a health insurance plan, specific to COVID-19 to cover the sellers along with their families and employees, in partnership with Digit Insurance at special rates, with a coverage ranging between ₹50,000 to ₹3,00,000 per individual with annual premiums starting at ₹369.

Flipkart has extended the ongoing premium services availed by sellers such as Flipkart CareTouch Select service, a premium service that allows sellers to get quicker resolutions for their business-related queries, and Paid Account Managers – where sellers get dedicated managers who work with them closely to grow their business, to include the lockdown period in their subscription terms so that their investment is not hampered.

Flipkart has also waived off the storage fee for April, under its Fulfilled by Flipkart service that allows sellers to store their inventory in Flipkart Fulfillment Centers for faster deliveries.