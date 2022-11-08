How India plans to reinvent e-commerce with an Amazon killer

One example: over 90% of India’s population has now signed up for Aadhaar, the biometric identity-verification system that is a key component of India Stack, according to the Indian government. By 2019, around half had already linked their bank account to their ID, which can then be used to make digital payments through India Stack’s Unified Payments Interface, according to the International Monetary Fund.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}