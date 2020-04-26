How kiranas addressed Bengaluru’s drinking water crisis during lockdown

BENGALURU : If the neighbourhood kiranas didn’t function during the one-month long lockdown, nearly half of Bengaluru would have had to go without drinking water.

It is clear by now that kirana stores trumped e-commerce biggies by continuously supplying essentials to keep households running during the crisis. But in the southern city of Bengaluru, known for its acute water shortage, kiranas offered a lifeline to thousands of residents who still buy drinking water every day.

When Abhijit Pal, a resident of Pai Layout, heard of the three-week lockdown in March, he rushed to buy water before anything else. He asked for two 20-litre cans but only got one, as the store rationed the sale of water.

Large cans lined up neatly outside stores is a common sight in a city whose dependence on packaged drinking water has increased with its unplanned and sporadic growth over the years. Of all the essential goods, kirana stores adequately stocked up on 20-litre cans of packaged water during the lockdown.

“In the initial days of the lockdown, people bought additional cans just to be safe but the situation has normalised now," said M. Azis, a local grocer who caters to at least 500 residences in Rustum Bagh, a secluded non-gated locality in east Bengaluru.

Over the last five weeks or so, the two most obvious goods on the deserted streets of Bengaluru are packaged cans and water tankers for thousands of housing societies that are yet to get a Cauvery river water connection.

Thousands of crores of rupees spent on drawing water from the Cauvery river, around 100 km away from the city, have not kept up with the growing demand from a city in which a significant number of its over 10 million residents depend on packaged drinking water supplied by local grocers.

A large number of 20-litre cans are also being used in relief efforts, trying to supply clean drinking water to migrant labourers in camps as well.

The shortage of water is more acute in India’s technology capital due to a rapidly depleting ground water table, encroachment of lakes, an eroding green cover and inadequate infrastructure for, and awareness of, recycling water.

“Mineral water consumption typically moves up with the onset of summer, however this time with people being confined to homes there has been a sharp spike in consumption," said Angelo George, chief executive at Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

Bisileri is one of the few well-known 20-litre packaged water brands among hundred such others supplying to Bengaluru’s middle-class population.

However, there is very little monitoring of where the relatively less-known brands source their water from, as many depend on borewells, public RO (reverse osmosis) booths and small processing units across the city. These cans are supplied mostly to local kirana stores, which deliver them to customers at prices ranging from ₹50 to Rs150.

While supply to residences has seen an uptick, those supplying directly to companies in the technology corridors of the city have borne the brunt of the lockdown.

“From 3,000 cans per day, we have now come down to 1,000 as most companies are closed," said Srinivas, the owner of a water bottling and distribution unit called Fresco.

The technology corridors of Bengaluru and the large apartment complexes that have mushroomed around them located outside the core areas of the city have no supply of river water yet.

“The crisis has allowed kirana stores to become the centrepiece of the popular imagination," said Ankur Bisen, senior vice president, retail and consumer, at Technopak, a management consulting firm. He said that there is only a perception and not a structural shift since 95% of the people continue to depend on the kirana store.

Despite the competition that kirana stores faced from online retailers in the lockdown period, the monopoly of the former in supplying packaged drinking water remains unchallenged.

