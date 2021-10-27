How ONDC seeks to democratize digital commerce

The ONDC is still work in progress and the details are sketchy. But here is what we know: the network may make it easier for a small retailer to be discovered. Once a retailer lists its products or services using the ONDC’s open protocol, the business can be discovered by consumers on e-commerce platforms that follow the same protocol. A consumer searching for the product can see the location of the seller and opt to buy from the neighbourhood shop that can deliver faster compared to an e-commerce company. This may promote hyperlocal delivery of goods such as groceries, directly from sellers to consumers.