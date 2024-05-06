How online shopping is saving the bricks-and-mortar store
Kate King , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 06 May 2024, 03:36 PM IST
SummaryRetailers are increasingly relying on their shops as fulfillment hubs.
Store owners once viewed e-commerce as a mounting threat to their survival. Now, more bricks-and-mortar stores are thriving after integrating their properties with the online shopping experience.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less