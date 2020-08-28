How the coronavirus is changing consumption patterns

This is likely to lead to a more evolved relationship with consumption. The move towards more meaningful consumption was already underway, and the covid experience is going to accelerate that shift. Habit-driven buying is likely to give way to more thoughtful and selective consumption. Categories like fashion will, in particular, face the challenge of relevance, and will need to evolve a new vocabulary. It is not that fashion will not be important, but that its meaning and manifestation will need to change. Brands will need to offer a stronger reason for their existence and define in more precise terms what value they add to the consumer’s life. While brands that pursue a real purpose will be valued, consumers will have little time for poseurs. There will be a sharp distinction between two kinds of brands—between the effortless brands—the brands that come from a genuine wellspring of belief which will find it easy to connect with consumers since all their actions will be naturally branded, and brands that try to say all the right things; which will struggle. Done right, the discipline of marketing, as we know it, will dissolve into every other function.