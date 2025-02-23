How the internet made in-store shopping miserable

Alanis Castro, a senior at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pa., was on the hunt for a pair of Abercrombie & Fitch jeans. Yet every time she visited a store, they were out of her size. The salesperson offered to have them shipped to her, but she wanted to try them on first to avoid paying a $7 return shipping fee if they didn’t fit. She also wanted the instant gratification of walking out of a store with her purchase in hand.