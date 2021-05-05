How the pandemic has changed our shopping habits

Among urban Indians, the share of those who increased consumption of frozen foods (27%) was nearly similar to the global average (29%). But in contrast to global trends, about a third of Indian respondents reported a decline in consumption of frozen foods. The global average was much lower. Consumption of cosmetics was broadly along global lines in the country, but the share of those who saw a fall in cosmetics purchases was slightly higher in the case of India (36%).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}