The online shopping market has seen substantial growth in the last decade. The two significant factors reasoning the development are enhanced digital knowledge among the common mass and the improving logistics industry of India.

Lokendra Ranawat, Co-founder, CEO, WoodenStreet said, “Dynamic logistic companies like Delhivery have raised service standards for the better. With increasing service rates of logistics, people would expect more quality and efficiency. And for the furniture industry, settling for poor logistic service would only risk production. Therefore, service refinement would be one rigid pointer that logistic companies will strive to achieve."

How would logistics companies affect furniture industry?

Raghunanadan Saraf, Founder and CEO-Saraf Furniture said, “Competition in an industry is what leads to revolution. The same has been the case in the furniture and logistics sector, which the Delhivery IPO has further upped. Companies have drastically hiked service prices, bringing importance and more value to logistics. But that should be no reason to worry as the quality of service would also increase. This way, the furniture industry would improve its supply management and serve a more vast audience with ease."

Industry experts list out factors that the furniture industry will face from powerhouse logistic companies like Delhivery:

Hike in logistic prices

Demand in quality of service

Healthy competition

The value of logistic brands has a new face because of the unicorn brand Delhivery. “The buzz and publicity Delhivery has created by bringing in IPO has made the competitors elevate their work and aim for better. Hence, the growth of Delhivery indeed has bought healthy competition in the market and would hopefully bring more top-class logistic companies into the game," said Priti Lohiya, Managing Director, Pritihome.com.