How will furniture logistics get affected by Delhivery IPO?

Raghunanadan Saraf, Founder and CEO-Saraf Furniture said, “Competition in an industry is what leads to revolution. The same has been the case in the furniture and logistics sector, which the Delhivery IPO has further upped. Companies have drastically hiked service prices, bringing importance and more value to logistics. But that should be no reason to worry as the quality of service would also increase. This way, the furniture industry would improve its supply management and serve a more vast audience with ease."