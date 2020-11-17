Hygiene products fly off shelves

In October, Reckitt Benckiser reported that an additional 20 million households used its Harpic toilet cleaners. “In the first nine months, we have made good progress; for example, in the US, our hygiene products are now used in over 50% of households compared to less than 45% a year ago; in India, we have seen a continued increase in the penetration of Harpic following behaviour change campaigns, with over 20 million more households using the brand compared to last year," the company said in October.